DDWP gives approval of different uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Tuesday gave approval of different development projects in different districts of the Multan division.

The approval was given in a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, here which was attended by deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodharan, Khanewal and Multan.

Director Development Multan Robeena Kousar gave briefing to the participants. The DDWP approved construction of boundary wall of Bahauddin Zakariya University Campus Vehari with cost of Rs 83.

659 millions.

Similarly, Government Associate College for Women would be constructed at Dhanot in Tehsil Kehror Pakka with a cost of Rs 176.659 million.

The commissioner observed that establishment of the college was need of the area.

The DDWP also gave approval of renovation work at Fort Kuhna Qasim. Apart from this, landscaping of along Water Works road would also be done to beautify the area.