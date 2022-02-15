UrduPoint.com

DDWP Gives Approval Of Different Uplift Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:25 PM

DDWP gives approval of different uplift projects

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Tuesday gave approval of different development projects in different districts of the Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Tuesday gave approval of different development projects in different districts of the Multan division.

The approval was given in a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, here which was attended by deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodharan, Khanewal and Multan.

Director Development Multan Robeena Kousar gave briefing to the participants. The DDWP approved construction of boundary wall of Bahauddin Zakariya University Campus Vehari with cost of Rs 83.

659 millions.

Similarly, Government Associate College for Women would be constructed at Dhanot in Tehsil Kehror Pakka with a cost of Rs 176.659 million.

The commissioner observed that establishment of the college was need of the area.

The DDWP also gave approval of renovation work at Fort Kuhna Qasim. Apart from this, landscaping of along Water Works road would also be done to beautify the area.

Related Topics

Multan Water Road Khanewal Vehari Bahauddin Zakariya University Women From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Putin Calls US Media Bluff Amid Ukraine A ..

Russia's Putin Calls US Media Bluff Amid Ukraine Attack Claims - Peskov

51 seconds ago
 Russia's Reaction to US, NATO Security Response to ..

Russia's Reaction to US, NATO Security Response to Be Published - Lavrov

53 seconds ago
 AIOU educational network extends to world over

AIOU educational network extends to world over

56 seconds ago
 Russian lawmakers urge Putin to recognise Ukraine ..

Russian lawmakers urge Putin to recognise Ukraine separatist regions

58 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

10 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny's Wife Al ..

Russian Opposition Figure Alexey Navalny's Wife Allowed to Attend Court Hearing

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>