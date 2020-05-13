UrduPoint.com
DDWP Meeting Approves Amendments 7 Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:19 PM

The Divisional Development Working Party has approved amendments to the estimates of 7 schemes costing Rs. 819.24 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party has approved amendments to the estimates of 7 schemes costing Rs. 819.24 million.

These schemes included one each in Sargodha and Bhakkar and five in Mianwali. The meeting of Divisional Development Working Party was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood, and was attended by deputy commissioners of three districts, Director Development Noman Shakeel and SE Highways and Building.

The meeting also approved the amendment in the estimate of construction of 11 km road from Chak No. 111 SB to Chak No. 110 SB via 105 SB, 106 SB and 111 SB of Sargodha District.

The meeting has also approved the revised budget of 10. 92 km road from Chak No. 50 TD to Chak No. 67 via Chak No. 58, 57 TDA of Bhakkardistrict.

Under the Mianwali package, divisional Development Working Party has been approved for the construction of 11.64 km road from Khanpur Chowk to Dhok Ayub Union Council Namal and from Rokhri Mor Main College Bagh Road to Rokhri City 3.25 km road, Moch pull to Boys High school Moch 2.13 Km road and from Kot Chandana to Tola Mangi via Afghan Camp 8 km road.

The commissioner directed the construction departments to complete all the schemes within the stipulated time without making any compromise on quality.

