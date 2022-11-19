DDWP meeting approves HEC schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of Divisional Development Working Party held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan in which three schemes of the Higher education Commission (HEC) were approved.

The meeting was told that the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs 139.8 million. It was further informed that Rs 65.9 million would be spent on the provision of non-available facilities in Cadet College Isa Khel Mianwali, similarly Rs 73.4 million on Government Graduate College Bhalwal would be spent on establishment of new classrooms and provision of furniture while Rs 8.2 million would also be spent on the repair of furniture and classroom in Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk.

In the meeting, three schemes of road, two of building and three schemes of Public Health Engineering were also presented for approval on which Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to submit their reports after visiting and inspecting these schemes.

The commissioner urged the officers of the concerned departments to ensure the completion of the ongoing development projects in a transparent manner within the stipulated period, while no compromise would be made on the quality of construction materials, she warned.