UrduPoint.com

DDWP Meeting Approves HEC Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DDWP meeting approves HEC schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The meeting of Divisional Development Working Party held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan in which three schemes of the Higher education Commission (HEC) were approved.

The meeting was told that the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs 139.8 million. It was further informed that Rs 65.9 million would be spent on the provision of non-available facilities in Cadet College Isa Khel Mianwali, similarly Rs 73.4 million on Government Graduate College Bhalwal would be spent on establishment of new classrooms and provision of furniture while Rs 8.2 million would also be spent on the repair of furniture and classroom in Government Graduate College for Women Chandni Chowk.

In the meeting, three schemes of road, two of building and three schemes of Public Health Engineering were also presented for approval on which Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to submit their reports after visiting and inspecting these schemes.

The commissioner urged the officers of the concerned departments to ensure the completion of the ongoing development projects in a transparent manner within the stipulated period, while no compromise would be made on the quality of construction materials, she warned.

Related Topics

Road Mianwali Bhalwal Women HEC Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

12 minutes ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at ..

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.