(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A Divisional Development Working Party(DDWP) meeting held on Friday chaired by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood in which recommendations were made to revise the estimates of the two degree colleges under construction in Sargodha district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Director Development Noman Shakeel and SE Highways Shafqat Hussain among others.

The meeting was informed that the construction of Government Boys Degree College Bhabhara with an estimated cost of Rs.

115 million was underway and so far Rs. 99.5 million were spent on this project.

The meeting was further informed that Government Girls Degree College Shah Nikdar was under construction with an estimated cost of Rs.131 million, while about Rs. 100 million were spent on the same project.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to complete the both projects in stipulated time.