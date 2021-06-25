UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDWP Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

DDWP meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A Divisional Development Working Party(DDWP) meeting held on Friday chaired by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood in which recommendations were made to revise the estimates of the two degree colleges under construction in Sargodha district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Director Development Noman Shakeel and SE Highways Shafqat Hussain among others.

The meeting was informed that the construction of Government Boys Degree College Bhabhara with an estimated cost of Rs.

115 million was underway and so far Rs. 99.5 million were spent on this project.

The meeting was further informed that Government Girls Degree College Shah Nikdar was under construction with an estimated cost of Rs.131 million, while about Rs. 100 million were spent on the same project.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed to complete the both projects in stipulated time.

Related Topics

Farah Sargodha Same Shakeel Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

17 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

17 minutes ago

Int'l day against drug abuse and illicit trafficki ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.