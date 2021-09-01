DDWP meeting held,schemes approved

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Farah Masood at her office

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Muhammad Hamza Salik and Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khurram Shehzad besides officers of concerned departments including SE Highways, Building and Public Health Engineering.

The meeting gave the approval for construction of sewerage system,drains and disposal points at new bus stand under annual development program in Mianwali district.

The Public Health Engineering scheme which was estimated at Rs. 136 million and revision in the estimates of two ongoing schemes for construction and repair of roads of the Highways department were also approved.

The Commissioner urged concerned departments to complete all the projects within the stipulated time in a transparent manner.

