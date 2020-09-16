UrduPoint.com
DDWP Meeting Reviews Ongoing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional development working party meeting was held at commissioner office on Wednesday in which ongoing schemes in division were reviewed.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood in which Deputy Commissioners of the four districts, Director Development Shakeel Noman, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and concerned officers were also present.

The Commissioner directed that the quality of construction on the schemes which were in process of completion should be reviewed and handed over to the concerned departments to ensure their full utilization.

She directed the deputy commissioners to personally check these schemes and identify the defects.

It was informed in the meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party that the cost of 439 ongoing development programmes across the division was estimated at over Rs. 116 billion out of which Rs. 47.60 billion had been spent till June this year while in the budget for the financial year 2020-21 out of the funds of Rs. 9.82 billion allocated for these schemes Rs. 8.22 billion was released out of which Rs. 1 billion was spent so far.

It was further informed in the meeting that Rs.15.43 billion was spent on 175 schemes worth more than Rs.

27.63 billion of annual development programme in Sargodha district till June this year while Rs. 1.98 billion had been released for these schemes during 2020-21 out of which Rs. 250 million was utilized.

Similarly, Rs.3.71 billion had been spent on 71 schemes worth Rs.15.82 billion in Khushab district while Rs.68.8 million was utilized out of the ongoing funds of Rs.580 million for the current financial year.

Moreover, Rs 23.33 billion had been spent on 126 schemes worth Rs 48.3 billion in Mianwali district while Rs 620 million out of Rs 5.23 billion was spent during the current financial year.

In addition to that Rs. 5.12 billion had been spent on 88 schemes of worth Rs10.16 billion of Annual Development Programme of Bhakkar district while 54.5 million was spent from released Rs. 410 million funds in current financial year.

The meeting was further informed that 182 schemes had been completed by spending Rs.1.42 billion on 186 schemes worth Rs. 1.55 billion in the first phase of the community development programme.

Meanwhile, work was underway on 182 schemes worth Rs 1.5 billion for the second phase of community development for which Rs 518 million was released in this year's budget and 40.8 percent of funds had been used on these schemes.

