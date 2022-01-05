DDWP reviews progress of development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Conference Room of his office here and reviewed the progress of development schemes.

He instructed that all measures should be taken to complete the development projects within time. He said that the monitoring process of development works should be made effective so that the people could benefit from the development schemes.

He said that any unnecessary delay would increase the cost. He said that the quality of construction works should be monitored properly. Officers should visit the field regularly in order to maintain transparency in development projects.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development and Finance Talib Randhawa, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz and officers of other concerned departments.