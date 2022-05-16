UrduPoint.com

DDWP Revises 6 Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) in a meeting on Monday approved revision of estimates of 6 schemes

Commissioner Nabil Javed chaired the meeting in his committee room.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali, Director Development and officers of the departments concerned.

The meeting approved the modification of 4 schemes of Public Health Engineering and 2 schemes of building department.

The schemes include: Roda Sewerage Scheme in Khushab District, Tehsil Complex Kot Momin under construction, Water Supply and Drainage under construction in Mankira City in Bhakkar District, Drinking Water Supply in Shahbaz Khel and Rehabilitation of Sewerage System, Rular Sewerage Drain PCC-Slab Union Council Sila and to ensure provision of unavailable facilities in Govt Post Graduate College Bhakkar.

Commissioner Nabil Javed stressed the departments concerned to ensure transparency in the ongoing projects and complete them within stipulated period.

Sub-standard material in the construction of projects would not be toleratedat any cost, he warned.

