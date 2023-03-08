UrduPoint.com

DE-CIX, PTCL Partner To Establish Internet Exchange In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:46 PM

DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the largest integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) company in Pakistan have signed a strategic partnership to establish an Internet Exchange (IX) in Pakistan

The IX will be housed as a redundant setup in the data centres of PTCL said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The IX will be housed as a redundant setup in the data centres of PTCL said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

As a world-class interconnection platform in the populous South Asian country, it will be operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, and built on DE-CIX's award-winning interconnection infrastructure, including the full set of peering, cloud connectivity, and other interconnection services.

Technical implementation is planned for 2023 and the interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks' low-latency interconnection and localization of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability, and security.

"With a population of over 200 million people and Internet usage growing incredibly fast, Pakistan needs local interconnection, and its Internet connectivity will be strongly enhanced through this partnership. We want to serve the great demand for increasing the speed, quality, and stability of Internet connectivity to guarantee the best experience possible for end users and businesses in the market," commented Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, after the signing ceremony at the telecoms event Capacity Middle East.

"This will also attract more national and international Internet and cloud service providers to do business there and grow a vibrant local digital ecosystem, to offer the people in Pakistan the best access to local and international information, content, and services," Ivanov continued.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with DE-CIX to bring this state-of-the-art interconnection facility to Pakistan," said Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer at PTCL & Ufone.

"As the largest integrated ICT company in Pakistan, we are committed to advancing the country's digital infrastructure to support widespread digitalization, and this collaboration is a significant step forward in achieving that goal. Our nationwide network and DE-CIX's interconnection infrastructure will serve as a foundation to enhance the Internet experience of our customers while facilitating the local hosting of content by international platforms. We believe this partnership will not only drive digital enablement across the country but also help accelerate the growth of Pakistan's digital economy."

