De-escalation Of Tension Mission: PM To Leave For Saudi Arabia Today

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:48 AM

De-escalation of tension mission: PM to leave for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on conclusion of his one day visit to Iran will leave for Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) in connection with mission for de-escalation of tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.During his visit to Riyadh, PM Imran Khan will meet King Salman and crown prince Mohammad bin Salman to exchange views on the mounting tension in the region.A day before Imran Khan reached Tehran on one day emergency visit and met with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and supreme leader Ali Khamenei .According to joint communiqué, PM Imran Khan urged all the Gulf states to avert prospective military conflict.

All the stake holders in Gulf states should resolve the disputes through talks.The joint communiqué further said PM Imran Khan highlighted importance of historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran besides reiterating the resolve to bolster up cooperation in diverse sectors.PM Imran Khan apprised President Rouhani of August 5 Indian steps.

He said that the peace and security of the region is at stake in the wake of prevailing situation in Kashmir.

