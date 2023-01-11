(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday resumed hearing of a petition of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi challenging de-notification orders of Punjab Governor Balig-ur-Rehman.

A larger bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir, and Justice Asim Hafeez is hearing the case.

During the hearing, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh observed that the governor could ask a chief minister for a vote of confidence from the assembly.

The petition came after the Punjab governor de-notified CM Elahi last month as he failed to take a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly despite the passage of several hours.

On December 23, the bench had restored the provincial cabinet and Parvez Elahi as CM after he assured the court that he would not dissolve the assembly once he regains control of the office.

The LHC had also issued notices to all the parties in the case and summoned them on January 11 (today).