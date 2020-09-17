UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

De-notified 2017 Police Act

On completion of three years tenure on September 12, 2020 in terms of Section 60 sub-section of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017 the District Public Safety Commission, Buner has been de-notified

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :On completion of three years tenure on September 12, 2020 in terms of Section 60 sub-section of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017 the District Public Safety Commission, Buner has been de-notified.

It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Pakistan

