UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De-sealing At Manga Started

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

De-sealing at Manga started

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, TMA Mardan under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Muhammad and Hazrat Ali and TMO Mardan Nisar Khan Yousafzai, the area of Manga properly disinfected and phase-wise de-sealing has been started in Manga

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, TMA Mardan under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Muhammad and Hazrat Ali and TMO Mardan Nisar Khan Yousafzai, the area of Manga properly disinfected and phase-wise de-sealing has been started in Manga.

Similarly proper door to door disinfected spray carried out in Manga and awareness campaign of social distancing and instructions for precautionary measures against COVID-19 also issued.

Related Topics

Manga Mardan

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

37 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

44 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

46 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

46 minutes ago

284,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Bahawal ..

5 minutes ago

Three injured in Jaffarabad landmine blast

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.