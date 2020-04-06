De-sealing at Manga started

(@FahadShabbir)

In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan, TMA Mardan under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners Naik Muhammad and Hazrat Ali and TMO Mardan Nisar Khan Yousafzai, the area of Manga properly disinfected and phase-wise de-sealing has been started in Manga

Similarly proper door to door disinfected spray carried out in Manga and awareness campaign of social distancing and instructions for precautionary measures against COVID-19 also issued.