De-silting Campaign Of Main Channels In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 07:08 PM
De-silting campaign of main channels is in full swing in the city for bringing smooth drainage of sewage water under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :De-silting campaign of main channels is in full swing in the city for bringing smooth drainage of sewage water under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
A spokesperson said de-silting of a main channel near Kalma Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad was done with heavy machinery by the drainage division west zone on Thursday.
The de-silting of channel-IV near Elahiabad was also made which will bring speed in flow of sewage water.