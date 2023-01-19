UrduPoint.com

De-silting Campaign Of Main Channels In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 07:08 PM

De-silting campaign of main channels is in full swing in the city for bringing smooth drainage of sewage water under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

A spokesperson said de-silting of a main channel near Kalma Chowk, Ghulam Muhammad Abad was done with heavy machinery by the drainage division west zone on Thursday.

The de-silting of channel-IV near Elahiabad was also made which will bring speed in flow of sewage water.

