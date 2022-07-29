De-silting in 8 bazaars of Clock Tower at night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started de-silting in eight bazaars of the Clock Tower chowk at night to redress the sewerage-related issues on Muharram procession routes.

In this regard, de-silting was done in Chiniot bazaar and Jhang bazaar near Arshad cloth market on Thursday night.

Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran said that cleanliness of drainage on Muharram routes should be carried out at every cost.

He said that Wasa officers and field staff had been deployed for the task.