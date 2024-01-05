Open Menu

De-silting Of 151 Canals To Start From Jan 11

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The de-silting of 151 canals of South Punjab would be started from January 11.

It was informed in a meeting chaired by Chief Engineer Irrigation department Multan Zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti here Friday.

Superintending Engineer Mailsi and Haveli circle Yasin Azhar, XEN Shujabad Muhammad bin Khurshid, XEN Multan Rizwan Salim, XEN Operation Soumia Mubarak and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Engineer further said that all the arrangements for de-silting of canals had been completed. All the officers should perform their responsibilities with full dedication and hard work and make the de-silting campaign a success. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the canals are properly cleaned as per the schedule. It was informed in the meeting that the total length of the canals was 1250 miles.

