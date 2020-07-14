De-silting of 8 bazaars sewer lines starts

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting of sewerage lines of eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk for swift disposal of water during rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting of sewerage lines of eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk for swift disposal of water during rainy days.

A spokesman for WASA said on Tuesday that heavy machinery was being used for de-silting of sewerage lines in eight bazaars and so far silt had been removed from sewerage lines of Chiniot Bazaar and Aminpur Bazaar.

He said that WASA teams have been directed to complete de-silting of the eight bazaars on war-footing so that this services could also be provided in other parts of the city before monsoon rains.