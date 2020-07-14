UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De-silting Of 8 Bazaars Sewer Lines Starts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:09 PM

De-silting of 8 bazaars sewer lines starts

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting of sewerage lines of eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk for swift disposal of water during rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting of sewerage lines of eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk for swift disposal of water during rainy days.

A spokesman for WASA said on Tuesday that heavy machinery was being used for de-silting of sewerage lines in eight bazaars and so far silt had been removed from sewerage lines of Chiniot Bazaar and Aminpur Bazaar.

He said that WASA teams have been directed to complete de-silting of the eight bazaars on war-footing so that this services could also be provided in other parts of the city before monsoon rains.

Related Topics

Water Chiniot From Rains

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

25 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

26 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

26 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

41 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.