De-silting Of Canals Completed In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) De-silting and cleanliness of all canals in Faisalabad division has been completed to provide maximum relief to the farming community especially the tail-enders, said Chief Engineer Irrigation Shahid Saleem Chaudhry.
In a statement here on Friday, he said that de-silting and cleanliness work of Jamal Jatti, Millian Distributory and Sarang Wala Distributory was completed on war-footing.
Xen Irrigation Shehbaz Talib and his team supervised the entire operation and achieved the set targets within stipulated time period, he added.
