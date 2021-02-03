De-silting of canals in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :To ensure availability of irrigation water to tail-enders, de-silting of canals "Bhal Safai" is in full swing in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with MPA Shakeel Shahid inspected the work of de-silting in Chiban, Lassani Puli, Thikriwala and other areas of the district. Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, officials of Irrigation Department and WASA were also present.

The DC asked the Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise the work of removing silt accumulated in the canals which hinders the flow of water to tail ends.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Irrigation department to complete de-silting of canals as soon possible to ensure timely provision of water for irrigation of crops.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan also checked the work of de-silting at various areas of tehsil and directed to complete the work at the earliest.