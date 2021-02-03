UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De-silting Of Canals In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 PM

De-silting of canals in full swing

To ensure availability of irrigation water to tail-enders, de-silting of canals "Bhal Safai" is in full swing in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :To ensure availability of irrigation water to tail-enders, de-silting of canals "Bhal Safai" is in full swing in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with MPA Shakeel Shahid inspected the work of de-silting in Chiban, Lassani Puli, Thikriwala and other areas of the district. Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, officials of Irrigation Department and WASA were also present.

The DC asked the Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise the work of removing silt accumulated in the canals which hinders the flow of water to tail ends.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Irrigation department to complete de-silting of canals as soon possible to ensure timely provision of water for irrigation of crops.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan also checked the work of de-silting at various areas of tehsil and directed to complete the work at the earliest.

Related Topics

Water Samundri Muhammad Ali Shakeel

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

7 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

7 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

37 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

37 minutes ago

UAF arranges programs to express solidarity with K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.