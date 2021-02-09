UrduPoint.com
De-silting Of Canals To Be Completed Within Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

De-silting of canals to be completed within week

FAISALABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The de-silting of canals will be completed within a week in the area, said Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool.

He reviewed the de-silting work in various areas of the city along with XEN Irrigation and other officials on Tuesday.

He said that de-silting of canals was being carried out in order to ensure availability of irrigation water to tail-end. He said that officers of district administration were personally supervising the work on removing silt accumulatedin canals which hinders the flow of water to tail-end. He said that de-silting of canals would be completed within a week to ensure timely provision of water to crops.

More Stories From Pakistan

