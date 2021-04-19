UrduPoint.com
De-silting Of Multan Zone Canals To Be Complete Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The on-going exercise of de-silting canals in irrigation Multan zone was in progress and would conclude soon to ensure availability of water at tails of the water courses.

The de-The on-going exercise of de-silting canals in irrigation Multan zone was in progress and would conclude soon to ensure availability of water at tails of the water coursessilting campaign was in under stern monitoring by senior officials including chief engineer Multan irrigation zone Ashraf Bhatti and executive engineer Aftab Bhatti and in its final phase,according to Khanewal irrigation department SDO Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmad.

The SDO visited twelve (12) canals in Khanewal district that were undergoing the de-silting exercise and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. He said that the campaign would be completed soon to enable farmers get sufficient water for their Rabi crops.

More Stories From Pakistan

