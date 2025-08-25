De-silting Of Naullah Bhed Ordered
Published August 25, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited Naullah Bhed on Kashmir Road to inspect drainage conditions amid ongoing monsoon rains.
During the visit, he directed MD WASA Sialkot, Abu Bakr Umar, to ensure continuous de-silting of Naullah Bhed and immediate removal of waste from under the bridges to prevent any obstruction in the flow of rainwater.
Highlighting the threat of urban flooding due to prolonged monsoon spells, MPA Butt emphasized the critical role of Naullah Bhed in ensuring timely drainage. He stated that maintaining its cleanliness is essential to protect the lives and property of citizens.
He praised the establishment of WASA Sialkot, crediting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s foresight for initiating this much-needed step.
He added that this marks the beginning of a new era of modern civic facilities in the city.
The MPA instructed WASA to prioritize improvement of the sewerage system, strengthen the drainage infrastructure, and ensure quality public services. He urged all departments to work with dedication, underscoring that public service remains the Punjab government’s top priority.
XEN Public Health Engineering Rana Abrar Hussain and several local officials, including Shahzeb Atta Ansari, Ghulam Abbas, and others, were also present during the visit.
