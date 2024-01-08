Open Menu

De-silting Of Two Canals Complete

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 06:25 PM

De-silting of two canals complete

The irrigation department has completed de-silting in two canals of the Faisalabad canal division while 80 percent work on other canals has been completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The irrigation department has completed de-silting in two canals of the Faisalabad canal division while 80 percent work on other canals has been completed.

Chief Engineer Shahid Saleem Chaudhary on Monday said that de-silting in two canals, Jamal Jatti and Milian distributary, has been completed while work in Sarangwala distributary is near completion.

He said that field teams were fully active in their work under the supervision of Xen Shahbaz Talib to achieve the target within the stipulated time. He hoped that after completion of de-silting, irrigation water would be available to all farmers.

