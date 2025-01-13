De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA

Open Menu

January 13, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that de-silting campaign was in full swing and it would be completed before next monsoon.

In a meeting here on Monday, he said that WASA had added fire new de-silting machines in the fleet so that the sewer lines in narrow streets could also be cleared speedily.

He said that WASA was trying its optimum best to provide best services. However, public cooperation was imperative for resolving sewerage related issues on permanent basis.

He appealed to the general public to avoid from throwing solid material in the sewerage lines as it caused severe blockage of the sewerage system.

He said that operation directorates were already directed to ensure completion of de-silting process according to its schedule. No negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

