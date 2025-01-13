De-silting To Be Completed Before Monsoon: MD WASA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM
Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that de-silting campaign was in full swing and it would be completed before next monsoon
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that de-silting campaign was in full swing and it would be completed before next monsoon.
In a meeting here on Monday, he said that WASA had added fire new de-silting machines in the fleet so that the sewer lines in narrow streets could also be cleared speedily.
He said that WASA was trying its optimum best to provide best services. However, public cooperation was imperative for resolving sewerage related issues on permanent basis.
He appealed to the general public to avoid from throwing solid material in the sewerage lines as it caused severe blockage of the sewerage system.
He said that operation directorates were already directed to ensure completion of de-silting process according to its schedule. No negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.
Recent Stories
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture1 minute ago
-
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary1 minute ago
-
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 161 minute ago
-
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza1 minute ago
-
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA1 minute ago
-
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 20241 minute ago
-
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations17 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence17 minutes ago
-
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti17 minutes ago