De-silting Work In Progress

De-silting work in progress

The district administration and the municipal authorities have continued de-silting work of storm drains and other Nalahs in Hyderabad to cope with any untoward situation during monsoon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration and the municipal authorities have continued de-silting work of storm drains and other Nalahs in Hyderabad to cope with any untoward situation during monsoon.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, desilting work was in progress at different areas of the city, Qasimabad and completed 90% work.

In Qasimabad, more than 70% de-silting work of Wadhu wah has been completed from Kolhi Goth to Wadhu wah gate while 88 percent work was completed in Nala from Islamabad Phatak to Odeon Cinema in city Taluka, officials said.

De-silting work from Sakhi Pir Chowk to Sattar Shah pumping station has been completed while X- Section work was in progress in the area, officials added.

According to the official report, in city Taluka 67% work in 6 out of 9 pumping stations was completed and remaining work will soon be completed.

The de-silting work at Nala from Al Mustafa Floor Mills to Khuda Hafiz Chowk Latifabad No.12 has been started and will be completed in due course of time, officials said.

In three main locations of Hyderabad district desilting work was in progress to remove and dispose off the garbage from different Nalas of district to face any worst situation during monsoon rains, DC said.

The desilting work of Wadhu wah from Poonam Chowk to Wadhu wah gate was about to complete by Qasimabad Municipal Committee.

