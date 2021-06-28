De-silting Work Of Different "Nullahs' In Hyderabad Almost Completed

The district administration and the municipal Authorities have expedited de-silting of storm drains and other nullahs in Hyderabad and almost completed 80% work till June 28, 2021

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, desilting work was in progress at different areas of the city, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas to face any untoward situation during expected monsoon rains.

In Qasimabad, more than 70% de-silting work of Wadhu wah has been completed from Kolhi Goth to Wadhu wah gate by June 26 while 88 percent work was completed in nullah from Islamabad Phatak to Indian Cinema in city Taluka, official sources said.

De-silting work from Sakhi Pir Chowk to Sattar Shah pumping station has been completed while X- Section work was in progress in the area, officials added.

According to the official report, in Taluka 67% work in 6 out of 9 pumping stations was completed and remaining work will soon be completed.

The de-silting work at nullah from Al Mustafa Floor Mills to Khuda Hafiz Chowk Latifabad No.12 has been started and will be completed in due course of time, officials said.

In three main locations of Hyderabad district desilting work has been carried out by local administration to remove and dispose off the garbage from different nullahs of district to face any worst situation during monsoon rains, DC said.

The desilting work of Wadhu wah from Poonam Chowk to Wadhu wah gate was in progress by Qasimabad Municipal Committee under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.