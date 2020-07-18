De-watering continues to clean stagnant water after recent rain: MD SSWMB

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh has directed the officials concerned to ensure timely sweeping of stagnant water and garbage collection arrangements during monsoon rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh has directed the officials concerned to ensure timely sweeping of stagnant water and garbage collection arrangements during monsoon rains.

The staff of Solid Waste in districts East, South and Malir carried out drainage work with brushes and brooms, while dewatering machines continued to be used to remove water from some low-laying areas, said a statement on Saturday.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani supervised the staffers of the SSWMB during dewatering operations.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar directed all the officers and the in-charge of the complaint center to forward the grievances to the concerned officers in-time to ensure immediate redressal of complaints.

While visiting the areas to inspect dewatering, he reviewed the situation and issue instructions on the spot and said that the teams will be mobilized to provide relief to the people.