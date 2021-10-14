De-worming campaign inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday inaugurated de-worming campaign scheduled to begin in schools of Malakand from October 18.

A ceremony to this effect was held in District Secretariat Batkhela that among others was attended by officials of health department and members of civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner urged parents to bring their children of five to fourteen years to nearby schools and get single dose of anthelmintic medicines and protect them from diseases associated with worms.

He also urged parents to take benefits of de-worming campaign and protect their children from various diseases associated with worms.

It is worth mentioning that provincial health department would start five-day de-worming campaign in 22 districts of KP from October 18 for children from five to fourteen years age group.