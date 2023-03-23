UrduPoint.com

DEA Arranges Speech Contest On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:50 PM

DEA arranges speech contest on Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :District education Authority (DEA) organized a speech and quiz contest under the title of "Arfa Karim Talent Award" to mark the Pakistan Day.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Ahmad Khan presided over the prize distribution ceremony at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium here on Thursday while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar attended it as chief guest.

According to results, students of Government MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road (Kotwali Road) won first position whereas students of Government Girls High School No.

1 Sammundri were declared second.

The Deputy Commissioner awarded cash prize of Rs.320,000 to the winner team whereas Rs.180,000 were awarded to runner up team.

The CEO Education said that students of more than 500 schools participated in the "Arfa Karim Talent Award" and they were divided into different clusters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj and others were also present on the occasion.

