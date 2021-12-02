DEA directs private schools not to raise fee by more than 5 pc

The Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority (DEA) and Secretary Registration Authority, Shamshar Ahmed has directed the owners and principals of all private educational institutions not to increase tuition fees by more than 5 percent per annum under courts orders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer District education Authority (DEA) and Secretary Registration Authority, Shamshar Ahmed has directed the owners and principals of all private educational institutions not to increase tuition fees by more than 5 percent per annum under courts orders.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the fee should be raised according to January 2017 fee schedule under SC and LHC orders.

In this regard, all such private educational institutions whose monthly tuition fee is Rs 4,000 or more should immediately get their structure notified from the DEA.

The CEO Education said that parents who have any grievances regarding the fees should contact the Authority.