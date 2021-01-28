DEA directs school heads to extend cooperation for anti-typhoid drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The District education Authority (DEA) ordered heads of all public and private schools to extend full cooperation with the District Health Authority (DHA) teams during anti-typhoid campaign to be commenced from Feb 1.

DEA Chief Executive officer (CEO) Riaz Khan in a letter to heads of schools directed them to facilitate teams visiting their schools for vaccination to kids.

He said that a focal person should be nominated at each school besides provision of a separate room for vaccination, sharing list of eligible students, congenial atmosphere by lining up students and ensuring vaccination.

Riaz informed that every eligible kid present in the school should be vaccinated to refrain from the fatal disease.

A two weeks campaign will be formally launched from February 1 in Multan district.