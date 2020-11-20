DEA holds Naat, debate contests under Rehmat week celebrations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The District education Authority (DEA) Sialkot organised various event in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil Alameen week celebrations here on Friday.

The DEA organised various competitions including Qir'at (recitation from Quran), Na'at and debate in schools and colleges.

Coordinator Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui said that not only teachers but also students participated enthusiastically in the celebrations and competitions.

He said that students and teachers celebrated Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil Alameen week as the Punjab government had made a historic decision. This great tradition should continue in future as well, he added.

app/ir