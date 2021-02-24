UrduPoint.com
DEA Launched E-magazine To Polish School Students' Writing Skills

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :District education Authority (DEA) Rajanpur on Wednesday launched 'Roshni', an online e-magazine to polish writing skills of school students and to promote literary activities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Rajanpur Malik Masud Nadeem expressed these views while chairing a meeting with e-magazine administration.

He also issued instructions to all schools' heads to ensure that essays or literary contributions from teachers and students should reach the chief coordinator Muhammad Nawaz via whatsapp on or before 10th of every month for the e-magazine.

He also asked chief coordinator to maintain liaison with all of the schools.

He further directed to make libraries functional at all schools and set up literary societies.

He said that literary societies were being formed at all high schools.

Tahsil Coordinators Syed Mushtaq Rizvi (Rajanpur), Muhammad Shafiq Sajid (Jampur) and Asia Fida (Rojhan) and their assistants were asked to put all their energies to make the Roshni e-magazine initiative into a success story.

