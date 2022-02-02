UrduPoint.com

DEA Seals School For 10 Days Over Corona Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 10:00 PM

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

District Education Authority on Wednesday sealed Govt Samra Public School for 10 days over detection of COVID cases among five students and a teacher

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :District Education Authority on Wednesday sealed Govt Samra Public School for 10 days over detection of COVID cases among five students and a teacher.

An official source of education department said that according to health team a teacher named Akhtar Hussain and five students including M. Bilal, M.

Abdullah, Talha,M Umer and Abdul Samad were tested positive for coronavirus.

He informed that following orders of Punjab Government and School Education Deptt, the school has been sealed so that other students or teachers might have caught the virus.

Other teachers and students have been asked to get themselves tested under supervision of DC and CEO District Education Authority to diagnose whether they were suffering from COVID or not, he stated.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death R ..

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death Rate by 50% Over Next 25 Years

44 seconds ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kur ..

Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kurdistan

47 seconds ago
 EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand ..

EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand in Asia Drops - Commission

49 seconds ago
 Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belaru ..

Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belarusian Diplomatic Missions

50 seconds ago
 Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old ..

Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old problem of widow

6 minutes ago
 CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed ..

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>