DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :District Education Authority on Wednesday sealed Govt Samra Public School for 10 days over detection of COVID cases among five students and a teacher.

An official source of education department said that according to health team a teacher named Akhtar Hussain and five students including M. Bilal, M.

Abdullah, Talha,M Umer and Abdul Samad were tested positive for coronavirus.

He informed that following orders of Punjab Government and School Education Deptt, the school has been sealed so that other students or teachers might have caught the virus.

Other teachers and students have been asked to get themselves tested under supervision of DC and CEO District Education Authority to diagnose whether they were suffering from COVID or not, he stated.