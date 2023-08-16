DEAC approves 14 cases for establishing different businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Environmental Approval Committee (DEAC) was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Wednesday.

A total of 35 cases of establishment of markets, poultry farms, hospitals, petrol pumps, warehouses, and commercial buildings were discussed.

The commissioner approved the implementation of 14 cases on fulfillment of the required rules, regulations and other conditions.

The meeting raised objections to 8 applications, three rejected and 10 cases were adjourned until the next meeting.

The commissioner urged to keep commercial and non-commercial roads in mind regarding approval of business establishments and ordered environmental officers to visit the site and confirm the completion of the required conditions.

Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Nawaz and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.