DEAC approves construction of 32 new petrol pumps in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Environmental Approval Committee (DEAC) has approved the construction of 32 petrol pumps in Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed presided over the DEAC meeting on Friday and said that the divisional administration was taking steps to promote business activities to provide employment opportunities to the masses.

She directed the Environment department to immediately visit the sites and collect photographic evidence regarding construction of petrol pump stations.

In this connection, the concerned applicant should also be informed for providing necessary and relevant documents if his file was incomplete regarding commercialization of his land for construction of petrol pumps, she added.