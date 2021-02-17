UrduPoint.com
Dead Animals' Meat Destroyed In Raid At Illegal Slaughter House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A joint team of police and livestock department raided an illegal slaughter house and destroyed heavy quantity of dead animals' meat at Khangarh on Wednesday.

Acting on information provided by special branch, the team raided the slaughter house and recovered nine maunds meat of five dead animals that was destroyed.

The unhealthy meat of dead animals used to be supplied to hotels in Khangarh, Muzaffargarh and Multan.

The owners of the slaughter house including Khalid and Bilal managed to escape.

Livestock department has started legal proceedings against the two violators.

