Dead Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:42 PM

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

Two dead bodies of a man and woman was found here on Friday said police

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Two dead bodies of a man and woman was found here on Friday said police.

The body of the woman was found on river bank at Shali village while the body of the man was found in same locality on Garam Chashma road near Shali area at some distance.

The sources said Tasleema Bibi from Dir-Kohistan entered marriage with Waqar Ahmed from Garam Chashma area of Chitral which was stated to be cause of the killing.

Police shifted the bodies for postmortem.

The police registered a case and started the investigation.

