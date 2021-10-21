Dead bodies of two police personnel of Tirbandgai blast laid to rest

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) ::The dead bodies of two police personnel who embraced martyrdom in a bomb blast in Tirbandgai area of Tehsil Mamond here on Wednesday evening, were laid to rest at their native towns.

The funeral prayer of the two police officials identified as Constable Abdul Samad Khan and Constable Noor Rehman was offered at Police Line Khar which was attended by DPO Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, Commandant Bajaur Scout Waqas Sohaib Jan, members of bereaved families and police officials.

Meanwhile authorities of district administration and district police visited the bereaved families in their native towns and expressed solidarity with them.

It is to mention here that four security officials including two of Frontier Corp and two of district police embraced martyrdom in a remote blast in Tirbandgai area on Wednesday evening.