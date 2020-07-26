Dead body buried by Edhi foundation identified as Police constable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A dead body buried by the Edhi foundation after it found from Phuleli canal in Matli, Badin district, on July 13 has been identified as a police constable who went missing on July 12, from Hyderabad.

The Phuleli police informed here Sunday that the police constable Nazeer Mastoi's wife identified the body with the help of a photograph which was taken by the foundation.

The police believe that Mastoi was murdered because the dead body was found with its hands and legs tied.

The police said they started investigation of the suspected murder.