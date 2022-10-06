Dead body found after 44 days

The body of a missing person during the floods was found after a period of 44 days

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The body of a missing person during the floods was found after a period of 44 days.

According to rescue sources, a truck carrying four persons was swept away on August 24. However, two persons were rescued while the dead body of the third person was also found on the spot.

Hectic rescue operations were carried but the fourth dead body could not be found.

On Thursday, the dead body of the fourth passenger was found some 8 kilometres away from Saggu Bridge.