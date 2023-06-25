Open Menu

Dead Body Found Along With Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Dead body found along with motorway

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of a man under a bridge was found along with Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Passwal in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Sunday.

The police spokesman said that some passerby spotted the body of a man lying under a bridge and informed the police who shifted the body to THQ Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

During the preliminary medical examination, it was revealed that the man was strangled to death and later his body was thrown there to conceal the crime.

The deceased were identified as Meer Gull- a native of Landikotil-KP.

Later, his body was dispatched to his native town after an autopsy at THQ hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Police Motorway Police Station Man Taxila Sunday

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

11 hours ago
UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan