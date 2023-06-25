Dead body found along with motorway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of a man under a bridge was found along with Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Passwal in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Sunday.

The police spokesman said that some passerby spotted the body of a man lying under a bridge and informed the police who shifted the body to THQ Hospital Taxila for autopsy.

During the preliminary medical examination, it was revealed that the man was strangled to death and later his body was thrown there to conceal the crime.

The deceased were identified as Meer Gull- a native of Landikotil-KP.

Later, his body was dispatched to his native town after an autopsy at THQ hospital.