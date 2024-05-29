Dead Body Found In Attock
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
The body of a missing man was found near Hamza Town in Attock on Wednesday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The body of a missing man was found near Hamza Town in Attock on Wednesday.
According to Police, The deceased was identified as 46-year old Muhhammad Mehmood Akhter, as reported Attock police who promptly reached the scene as informed.
Following necessary procedures, the body was transported to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Attock via Rescue 1122 ambulance.
Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was a resident of Pindigheb and the son of Haji Noor Awan. The Attock police have registered a preliminary report and initiated a thorough investigation.
