Dead body found in chachro

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A body of a 40-years old was found from a well in village Dhoni near Chachro on Sunday Heirs declared suicide.

Police rushed to the site after information and pulled out body from, later shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Deceased has been identified as Qabool s/o Jamil Samejo. Police said that heirs declared it suicide attempt, further investigation was under way.