Dead Body Found In Chorlakki Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The dead body of a young man identified as Mushfiqur-ur-Rehman had been recovered from the Chorlakki area
of the tehsil, Gumbat, the police said.
The police shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital and registered the case.
APP/azq/378
