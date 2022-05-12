Dead body found in Kohlu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Levies force recovered a body of man from Tokari Graveyard in Kohlu on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, receiving information about the body, the Levies Force team reached the site and took it into custody which was dumped after killing him near the Graveyard.

The body was shifted to the nearby hospital, identified as Flak Shair, resident of Karachi.

Further investigation was underway.