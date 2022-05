A dead body has been recovered from the Togri graveyard of Kohlu district, police said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A dead body has been recovered from the Togri graveyard of Kohlu district, police said on Thursday.

The dead body identified as Falak Shair Mari, resident of Karachi, was found near Mari Colony. The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital.