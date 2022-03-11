UrduPoint.com

Dead Body Found In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Dead body found in Quetta

Police recovered a body of man at Jatak Stop area of Quetta, A police spokesman confirmed, on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Police recovered a body of man at Jatak Stop area of Quetta, A police spokesman confirmed, on Friday.

According to detail, the police team on information reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at Jatak Stop after killing him.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Further investigation was underway.

