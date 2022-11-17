Dead body found in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Police found a body of a man at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, receiving information about the presence of the dead body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped an open area of Eastern Bypass.

The body was shifted to civil hospital's morgue ward where it was identified as 25-year-old Aman Jan resident of Muslim Itehad Town Quetta.

Further investigation was underway.