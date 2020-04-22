UrduPoint.com
Dead Body Found In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Dead body found in Rawalpindi

A dead body of 40 years old man was recovered from a well in Sihal village on Chakri road here on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122, the man is Muhammad Nadeem and he was found dead when Rescue 1122 recovered the body after rescue operation from the 85-90 feet well.

According to Rescue 1122, the man is Muhammad Nadeem and he was found dead when Rescue 1122 recovered the body after rescue operation from the 85-90 feet well.

The reason behind the scene is yet to be unknown.

Rescue 1122 has shifted the dead body to District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ). However, the police concerned is investigating the incident.

